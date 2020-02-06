SAYRE BOROUGH — Blood transfusions play a critical role when it comes to taking care of patients dealing with cancer or blood disorders, according to Guthrie Department of Oncology and Hematology Chief Dr. Philip Lowry.
As the health care organization and the American Red Cross get ready to team up for a blood drive at the Patterson Auditorium next week, officials Wednesday stressed the need for donors — especially during the winter months.
“It’s really critical in the winter because we see a blood shortage, especially type O, but we need all blood types,” said Alana Mauger, the communications manager for American Red Cross Blood Services.
Lowry explained that with many of the cancers his department treats, chemotherapy will reduce blood counts temporarily, “creating a problem that if not fixed won’t let them survive the chemotherapy and, of course, survive the cancer.” But before performing a transfusion, there are certain characteristics that have to be matched up between the donor and recipient, “and while we do some of that in-house here, sometimes it gets very complicated.” That’s where the American Red Cross can also help with its sophisticated laboratories, he said.
For Guthrie cancer patient Michele Mayer of Corning, the blood transfusion she received has helped give her back the energy to perform daily activities.
“Due to the treatment that I undergo, my hemoglobin drops and I get anemic. Blood transfusions have made a huge difference,” she said, adding, “It’s very important to my quality of life.”
For some, if blood isn’t available, it could mean the postponement of their treatment, Mayer warned, adding, “It is very important to all of us cancer patients to have that resource available to us.”
“We’re blessed in this country that we have so many people who are willing to give donations for blood transfusions, but there’s always the need for more,“ Lowry explained. “ ... The transfusions are truly lifesaving. The blood coursing through our veins is literally what keeps us going, from moment to moment, carrying the oxygen for all of our tissues to survive. Even a very brief lack of oxygen can cause permanent damage to an organ.”
Mauger stressed the important role these donations also play when a patient has been through a traumatic accident, or when they require a surgery or transplant.
Just in the region she serves, Mauger said the American Red Cross must collect more than 200 units of blood every day to meet the patient need.
“There’s no substitute for donated blood,” she added. “Our patients at this hospital and across the country really rely on the generosity of donors to give their blood for treatments.”
The blood drive will start from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and continue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Patterson Auditorium.
Mauger explained that the process begins with going over some information, gathering a health history, and a mini physical before the actual donation, an eight to 10 minute process, begins.
“In one hour of your time, you can save up to three lives,” she said.
Water, juice, and a variety of snacks will be available for donors once they are finished.
“The Lorna Doones are a favorite among our donors,” she added.
