Winter storm brings 6-8 inches of snow

Bradford County received another round of snowfalls on Saturday that included around 6 to 8 inches of snow.
There was about 4 to 5 inches of heavy snow by 11 a.m. More snow showers arrived to add more inches in the afternoon and later evening, according to Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines of the National Weather Service Binghamton.
“We moved into an enhanced watch status in advance of the storm,” said Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. “The forecast was calling for generally 6 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of over 10 inches.”
There were some motor vehicle accidents and trees down in various areas. Strong winds with expected gusts between 35 to 45 mph were monitored, while some isolated power outages and additional trees down were expected. The winds caused low visibilities and drifting on roadways due to light fluffy snow, while wind chills were near zero in the night, said Williams.
“We would ask that motorists only drive if absolutely necessary and allow PennDOT and municipal road crews time to clear the roadways,” he said.
Today will feature snow showers with temperatures in the lower 30s and less than an inch of snow, said Gaines.
“For Monday, we are going to see a warming trend, so I’m sure that’s welcome news for people,” he said. “Possible temperatures will be in the low 40s to 50s with melting snow and sunshine.”
