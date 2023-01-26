Winter storm comes to Bradford County

Bradford County had around 4 inches of snow on Wednesday. The National Weather Service Binghamton showed that a winter storm swept through much of the Twin Tiers region.

 National Weather Service Graphic

A winter storm made its way across the Twin Tiers and into Bradford County on Wednesday.

As much as 4 inches of snow fell onto the county Wednesday morning and snow showers continued for several hours before transforming into a rain and sleet mix in the evening.

