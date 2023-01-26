Winter storm comes to Bradford County

A winter storm made its way across the Twin Tiers and into Bradford County on Wednesday.
As much as 4 inches of snow fell onto the county Wednesday morning and snow showers continued for several hours before transforming into a rain and sleet mix in the evening.
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, roads were covered in snow and the Bradford County Department of Public Safety recommended that residents shouldn’t travel through the evening hours unless absolutely necessary.
“If [people] must travel, travel slowly and cautiously, leave extra space between vehicles and plan for extra time in reaching your destination,” advised Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
The latest round of snowy weather is the most significant winter storm since mid-December 2022 where 4 to 7 inches of snow fell onto the county.
“A lot of that snow is going to get compacted with rising temperatures and rain showers,” said Meteorologist Joanne LaBounty of the National Weather Service Binghamton.
Today will be cloudy with a slight chance of snow as temperatures near a high of 35 degrees, according to NWS. Winds will be between 16 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday and Saturday will have temperatures in the 30s, while Saturday will reach a near high of 40 degrees. Sunday may feature a chance of rain and snow showers throughout the day with snow showers in the evening.
