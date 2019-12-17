The National Weather Service in Binghamton in predicting between 3-5 inches of snow to fall in the Bradford County area Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, the organization announced on Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday evening to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mix precipitation is expected with snow expected to reach between 3-5 inches and ice accumulation to reach one tenth of an inch.
The NWS said to plan on slippery roads, especially during Tuesday morning commuting hours.
Temperatures should hover between mid 20s and low 30s throughout the event.
PennDOT’s Incident Command Center has been activated and PennDOT crews will begin to pre-treat the road right before the snow begins to fall, according to a release from PennDOT on Monday evening. PennDOT crews will continue to work throughout the duration of the storm, the release said.
