Bradford County and other counties in Pennsylvania’s northeast region continue to be under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. today, with the area to see 12 to 24 inches of snow in all.
The heaviest snow is expected around the Poconos region and in other higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters warn that blowing snow, which threatened visibility with some Monday evening and overnight travel, could continue to hinder the morning commute.
Around the Towanda area, winds will be around 14 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph and new snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
