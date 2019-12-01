A winter storm warning is in effect that started this morning at seven a.m. and goes until Monday at seven p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service is warning of potential heavy Snow and mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of six to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
“As always, the safety of everyone in the state is my priority,” stated Gov. Tom Wolf. “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will end with some potentially dangerous winter weather, making safety and preparedness even more important as folks travel. Please heed the advice of weather forecasters and emergency professionals and consider altering travel plans if necessary. I want everyone to have had a wonderful holiday weekend and safe travel is tantamount to that goal.”
A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area Sunday morning, and continue through the daytime hours. The wintry mix then changes to all snow after midnight Sunday night and could be heavy at times through the day Monday, according to the NWS.
In a PennDOT release, it stated that the most significant impact of the storm will be felt in the northern tier to the Laurel Highlands across southern Pennsylvania, but all parts of the state could experience sleet and freezing rain, power outages and downed trees depending on how temperatures settle in overnight.
The release further states that through Sunday evening and into Tuesday morning, northeast Pennsylvania is expected to experience the highest amounts of snow in the state, potentially topping 10 inches before the storm exits the state Tuesday morning.
“With a storm like this, a difference of just a few degrees can quickly change weather and road conditions,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “Make sure you have emergency supplies in your car if you must travel, and stay in touch with neighbors so you can help each other if you lose power.”
The National Weather Service recommends that if you must travel keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. For information about the lastest road conditions, check www.511pa.com.
