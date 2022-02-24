Winter storm watch in effect, 6 inches expected tonight

Bradford County is currently under a winter storm watch with snowfall anticipated late today and into Friday morning, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Murphy.
“The Towanda area is expected to get around 3 to 6 inches of snow,” he said. “Thin layers of ice are expected as well.”
Possible snow showers may be expected for Sunday as well with temperatures in the single digits that night, he said.
“Despite the spring like weather early this week, it unfortunately looks like Old Man Winter won’t let go that easily,” stated the Bradford County Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page. Officials will be tracking the storm that may include heavy mixed precipitation along the river valley and leading to hazardous travel, the department stated.
To ensure road safety, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will pre-treat major roads in advance of the storm. Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region that includes Bradford County, according to PennDOT.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival to slow or prevent ice from forming. PennDOT stated that it will have crews treating roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel. Extra caution should be used on bridges, highway ramps and roads that look wet but may actually be ice. Emergency kits can be packed for vehicles to include phone chargers, non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes, according to PennDOT.
To be notified of traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information, people can acquire the 511PA app for their cell phones. The public can do so by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. For local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities, visit the ReadyPA website.
