Winter weather advisory in affect for today

People in Bradford County can expect between 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice under a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today.
According to the National Weather Service, steady snow will develop through the morning and continue through the afternoon, equaling 1 inch per hour at times. Sleet could also mix with the snow during the afternoon hours, with patchy freezing drizzle possible Saturday evening.
Temperatures are expected in the teens and into the 20s during the day, and go into the lower 30s by the evening.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had pre-treated roadways with anti-icing brine in Bradford and Tioga counties, as well as Route 15 in Lycoming County, due to lake effect squalls seen in those areas, according to a release from the department. Crews were busy treating pre-treating other roadways across the rest of the District 3-0 region in advance of today’s weather.
“The anti-icing treatment isn’t a silver bullet, and drivers still could encounter slick spots on the roadway; rather it gives crews an edge at the start of winter weather,” officials stated.
The National Weather Service advises motorists to slow down and use caution while on the roads, and visit www.511.pa.com for the latest road conditions.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office provided some tips Friday to make sure people stay healthy as they go out to shovel during the weekend.
These tips include shoveling in shifts, taking plenty of breaks, staying hydrated, pushing snow instead of lifting it, avoiding twisting motions to prevent back injury, and being aware of safety precautions and those nearby when using a snowblower.
“It is essential that people across the state take steps to remain safe during the upcoming winter weather,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “… We know that snow and ice can cause a number of health and safety challenges for people of all ages. It is important that people take steps to prevent injuries from shoveling, take precautions to prevent slips and falls, and dress for the weather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.