Winter weather expected to hit Bradford County

Sleds and shovels may come in handy in Bradford County today as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of an expected winter storm.
The National Weather Service published an urgent winter weather message at 3:21 p.m. on Thursday and announced that a winter weather advisory would be in effect from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday for Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne and Wyoming counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties in New York.
The weather advisory states that mixed precipitation can be expected with snow accumulations between three and seven inches, sometimes falling very heavily up to one to two inches per hour.
A “light glaze” of ice accumulation is also expected.
The National Weather Service cautioned that “travel could be very difficult, especially during the Friday morning commute” and that “heavy snow combined with gusty winds may cause scattered power outages.”
The weather advisory urged locals to drive slowly and cautiously.
Information on road conditions can be found at www.511pa.com.
