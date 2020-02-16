FORKSVILLE – Both swimmers in swimsuits and mushers in ski hats could be found in Sullivan County on Saturday as the annual Kiwanis Winterfest kicked off once again.
Brave souls in costumes stepped onto the ice covered lake of Camp Brule at noon on Saturday to take part in the Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event that invites participants to jump into a rectangular part of the lake ice has been removed from.
Less adventurous Winterfest guests were treated to an ice carving show, live falcon show, cold water rescue demonstration, sled riding, sled dog demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, crafts, food, a live auction and a frozen fish toss contest.
While Winterfest is well known for its annual ice fishing contest, the event had to be cancelled this year, as well as ice skating, due to thin ice on the lake.
Vivian McCartey, a Winterfest organizer, stated that though the ice fishing contest was unable to be held and attendance numbers were lower than usual the event still saw a steady stream of guests and a “beautiful day.”
McCartey told that Winterfest is the Sullivan County Kiwanis’ largest fundraiser and that finances brought in through the festival is used to help local children.
Sullivan County’s Kiwanis keep a large priority on helping children with literacy and spend thousands of dollars on books each year, told McCartey.
The club gives high quality children’s books away at a local health fair and in Christmas bags as well as helping with the library summer reading program, McCartey explained.
Kiwanis funds all stay locally and along with funding books are used to help the community through sending children to summer camp, funding trips to leadership programs for teams, hosting trips to beaches and broadway shows for area kids and purchasing boots, hats and mittens for local Head Start students each Christmas, according to McCartey.
“Our goal is to educate them and get the out...we’re a small club but we’re a mighty one,” she said.
