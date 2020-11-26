Wireless Emergency Alert System now in place for COVID-19 messaging

Pennsylvania is now utilizing the National Wireless Emergency Alert system to send out important public messages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WEA is able to send text-like messages to compatible mobile devices in a targeted geographic area to warn them about threats to their safety. The system is commonly used with Amber alerts and weather alerts.
According to an announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf, the state implemented the system Wednesday with approval from the Federal Communication Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. Messages will be generated as needed by both the Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“WEA is one more way to reach as many Pennsylvanians as we can to provide timely information on COVID-19,” Wolf said. “This tool is another tool in our toolkit to fight the pandemic and unite against COVID.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.