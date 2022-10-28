Witchfest arrives in Wyalusing

The Wyalusing Public Library’s first ever Witchfest starts at 10 a.m. today at 115 Church St.

 Photo provided by the Wyalusing Public Library

WYALUSING — An all-day event dedicated to all things Halloween-themed can be found in Wyalusing Friday, Oct. 28.

The Wyalusing Public Library’s Witchfest starts at 10 a.m. at its 115 Church St. location and will end around roughly 6 p.m. Kids of all ages can arrive in their favorite Halloween costumes and start the festivities with story class. Afterwards, children can go trick-or-treating at PS Bank, according to Danny Scopelliti, the library’s programming and events director.

