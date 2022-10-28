Witchfest arrives in Wyalusing

WYALUSING — An all-day event dedicated to all things Halloween-themed can be found in Wyalusing Friday, Oct. 28.
The Wyalusing Public Library’s Witchfest starts at 10 a.m. at its 115 Church St. location and will end around roughly 6 p.m. Kids of all ages can arrive in their favorite Halloween costumes and start the festivities with story class. Afterwards, children can go trick-or-treating at PS Bank, according to Danny Scopelliti, the library’s programming and events director.
“This is the first time we are ever doing [Witchfest] and depending on the success of it, we hope to repeat it in the coming years,” Scopelliti said. “We are all pretty big Halloween people here.”
Other events throughout the day will feature a costume contest and a cackling contest, which means there’s no need to be quiet in the library for this occasion, Scopelliti noted. He stated that the event gives kids a fun space to show off their creative costumes and meet other kids.
“One of our aims is to foster connections in the community around a seasonal theme,” Scopelliti expressed.
He will conduct a presentation on the history of Halloween around 5:30 p.m. for any interested attendees to view and learn about.
There will also be a scavenger hunt consisting of clues that relate to local businesses and people can win prizes if they guess them correctly. In the evening, adults 21 and older can appreciate a paint night event called “Paint, Sip and Conjure” with B.Y.O.B.
Scopelliti stated that he is excited overall for the event and is hopeful for a good turnout from community members and Halloween enthusiasts.
“It’s something that is unique for the library to offer,” he said. “It can bring us together as a community to celebrate seasonal changes and express some creativity.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
