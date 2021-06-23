WYALUSING – Wyalusing Area School District Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri anticipates a 2021-2022 school year that will signify a return to normalcy, barring any changes in restrictions at the state level.
“We want kids in our buildings,” he said. “This is a brick-and-mortar setting and we know our students do better in person. We want them back in our building. We are going to do our darnedest to support in-person learning and ensure that remote learning is used as little as possible.”
“Our administrative team is striving to have as many of those students return to brick-and-mortar,” he continued. “We do not want them on-line learning, we do not want them at home, we do not want them by remote. We know they do better in our care with our experts.”
This comes as the school board adopted a $27,333,930 budget for the 2021-2022 school year last week. The budget brought in “no” votes from school board members Richard Robinson and Tiffani Warner. Warner also voted against the tax increase that was later approved, saying she didn’t believe they should raise taxes after COVID “because it’s affected middle class families the most.”
Property taxes were approved at 56.4324 mills for Bradford County, a 3.96% increase, and 71.4397 mills for Wyoming County, a 3.14% increase. Per capita, earned income and real estate transfer taxes all remained steady.
Bottiglieri previously noted that the district hadn’t raised property taxes in the previous two years.
“The administrative team did quite a job on this, trying to be creative and use grants out there for different things that we needed,” said school board member Doug Eberlin, who highlighted the challenges of crafting a budget while working through a teachers contract negotiation.
Although he was pleased to see Pennsylvania State Employee Retirement System contributions increase by only 3.2%, he added, “Still, when we pay that (PSERS) over $3.3 million a year is just sickening.”
Bottiglieri said districts are also facing uncertainty as discussions take place about how state money is allocated through the Basic Education Funding Formula and the Special Education Funding Formula.
“These changes have the potential to create significant funding concerns for school districts,” he said. “Additionally, the state budget has not been approved yet and school districts have no idea what funding looks like from the state.”
Bottiglieri also noted the impact of cyber charter schools and the lack of state reform to lessen their impact on brick-and-mortar school districts.
“The exuberant costs associated with cyber charter schools force districts to utilize taxpayer dollars to fund these for profit entities that have limited accountability to stakeholders,” he said.
Looking forward to the new school year, Bottiglieri highlighted the high school library renovation that’s moving forward that will allow students to collaborate, get hands on with their learning, and incorporate STEM opportunities into their learning. He also highlighted the natural gas project starting this summer on district grounds “that will be efficient and economical for the district and other surrounding community members,” as well as an additional first grade teacher position to improve the student-teacher ratio and academic achievement.
Eberlin commended the leadership team and administration for their work on the budget, especially during the pandemic.
