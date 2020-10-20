TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District has no immediate plans to shift to a completely remote model of instruction despite Bradford County entering its second week in the state’s highest category for community spread.
Under the substantial category, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education recommend districts avoid any in-person instruction, although as Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey pointed out during Monday’s Towanda School Board meeting, “They emphasize that it is not required and should be a local decision.”
The county’s superintendents had their second meeting with state officials earlier in the day Monday. From this meeting, Peachey noted that most of Bradford County’s positive COVID-19 cases have been among adults ages 25 to 60, and state officials have been able to hone in better on where the spread is occurring. Plus, looking at the district’s local data, Peachey said there have only been slight increases and “nothing earth-shattering at this time.”
“We will continue to monitor things on a week-by-week basis,” he added.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, Bradford County had an incidence rate of 228.5 per 100,000 people and a percent positivity of 8.3% between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15.
Counties considered in the substantial category have at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or at least a 10% positivity within the seven-day period.
As testing continues to increase, Peachey said they’ve only had two students and one staff member confirmed positive to date, while another teacher was presumed positive although their testing came back negative.
“Based on this localized data, we will not be changing our instructional model unless the board were to ask us to take a look at that. We feel it’s the best model instructionally for our kids, we think it’s best for our students socially and emotionally, and we think it’s a structured environment. If you keep kids at home, do you think they will necessarily stay in their homes? Here, we have a little bit more control over masks, we have more control over social distancing, and we can control the cleaning and disinfecting that we do.”
Asked what the criteria would be for considering a change to complete remote learning, Peachey said one factor would be if they were unable to sufficiently staff each classroom, while another would be if the student quarantines and contact tracing became unmanageable and the district had to “hit the reset button a little bit.”
“We respect this virus very much and we take this virus very seriously, but we are going to try and stick with the instructional model that we’re in as long as we can control and maintain it within our walls,” he said.
Peachey reminded parents that the district needs their help to screen children and to not send them to school if they are sick. He also encouraged members of the greater community to not become complacent and continue the mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing so that the numbers can go back down.
“Please help us keep our buildings open,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.