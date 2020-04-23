With continued refinement of data, Bradford County COVID-19 deaths down to two (free to read)

After two days of the Pennsylvania Department of Health reporting five COVID-19-related deaths in Bradford County, that number has been reduced to two.
As of midnight Tuesday, that number had increased from one to five. This and other seemingly drastic increases were followed by an announcement from Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine that, in addition to cases involving those who had tested positive for COVID-19, the state was now counting probable cases, or people without a positive test result, but whose death certificates listed COVID-19 as a cause. The department also began counting probable cases in its COVID-19 case total, or cases of people who didn’t have a positive COVID-19 test, but who showed symptoms and could be connected to someone who did test positive.
During her update Thursday, Levine said the department’s numbers have changed regarding these probable cases since many of these people’s illnesses are still under investigation and, in the case of death, will remain “under investigation” since officials will not be able to obtain a confirmed test.
“This verification process is very intensive and, under normal circumstances, can take months to complete,” she said. “ … But as we know, these are not normal circumstances. As we have said many times before, we continue to refine the data that we are collecting to provide everyone with this information in as near-time as we possibly can. This is really difficult with thousands of reports each day. We have had counties, for example, who have had to change their case counts from one day to the next because we were able to verify that the correct county of residence was different from where they passed away and where it was reported before.”
When it comes to decision making, however, Levine stressed that the Wolf Administration is only relying on confirmed cases. Probable cases, which make up around 2% of the overall statistics, are being leveraged to identify areas worth additional investigation.
Thursday’s statewide update included 37,053 cases of COVID-19 — 388 of which are probable — along with 1,421 deaths directly related to the virus, which is down 201 from what was reported Wednesday.
As the state looks to transition two regions — including Bradford County — back to normal operations starting May 8, Levine said the state will not be able to expand testing to those who are asymptomatic, but will relax guidelines for those who can be tested while partnering with health care facilities and businesses to expand availability.
