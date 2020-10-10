The Bradford County Commissioners reminded those who haven’t yet registered to vote that the last day to do so is Oct. 19.
“Our polls will be open for in-person voting,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller during Thursday’s commissioners meeting, “but we also want to remind people that if you are going to use absentee ballots or mail-in ballots, get those applications in as soon as possible, get them filled out, and get them returned because of the processing time through the mail service. The mail service does a great job. We just have to keep in mind that there’s going to be a huge volume in mail that needs to be handled by the postal service.”
Miller said nearly 7,000 absentee or mail-in ballots went out Tuesday.
People can register to vote in person at the Bradford County Office of Elections and Voter Services, which is located in the Bradford County Courthouse Annex in Towanda Borough, or online via www.register.votespa.com. In addition, the deadline to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
“Still, the best way to do it is show up election day to the polls,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Miller added that procedures will be in place to ensure the safety of all voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.