With Giving Tuesday, Guthrie hopes to draw support for patients, community projects

Guthrie cancer patient Susan Conrad knows just how much the organization’s personal assistance grants can help. After all, she’s been battling the disease for the past three years and, given the nature of her treatment, doesn’t know what she’ll be able to do from one day to the next.
“I need money for groceries, they’ll get me a voucher. They’re just good with everything,” said Conrad. “ … It takes that burden off.”
“Before I went in to talk to her (social worker Emily Scrivener), it was, ‘What are we going to do? We’re going to lose our home and everything,’” Conrad continued. But through the help of Scrivener and other staff, who also helped determine the most effective use of the assistance funds, Conrad has had these household stressors lifted so she can better concentrate on her treatment.
On Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 3, Guthrie will be reaching out to those within the organization and those in the 12 counties its locations serve to help support the personal assistance grants and other community endeavors, which include health education, research, a stay at the Sayre House of Hope for a patient’s family, or transportation for chemotherapy treatment.
According to Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, the non-profit organization has seen a great need for assistance throughout the region. Conrad has witnessed that need first-hand with the other cancer patients she sees and interacts with in the waiting room.
“You cannot believe the amount of people who have cancer, just in our area – and I talk to them. They’re going through so much,” she said. “If we could just give a little it would help a lot.” Conrad said. “ … A lot of them are going without.”
In 2018, 456 individuals benefited from more than $100,000 in patient assistance grants alone, according to information from the organization.
“We use donations to support all of our clinical services, and also to provide help and assistance to people in their homes,” Scopelliti explained. “Health doesn’t just occur in the hospital. Health definitely requires circumstances at home to be positive, it requires education on health topics, it requires community programs – a variety of things that all come together to improve our community’s well being.”
For more information about donating to Guthrie’s patients and other community endeavors, visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.