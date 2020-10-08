With growing service, Kali's Mission requests more funding

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Gary and Charlotte Parks of Kali’s Mission requested an additional $500 to help fund the capture and fix program from the Towanda Borough Council.
They had plans to raise money for their mission to go with the $2,000 that the council had given them for the year, including a Bowl-A-Thon like they have in the past, and an event at Northeast ATV in South Waverly.
Kali’s Mission had a late start this year due to COVID-19. They weren’t able to start the capture and fix program until July, rather than earlier in the spring as they had planned. Due to the pandemic, veterinary medical centers were closed from the public earlier this year except for emergencies.
“Grants are gone by the wayside,” Gary told the council on Monday evening.
Any meetings they had planned to brainstorm further fundraising ideas couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Gary said they were only able to do donation jars placed in local establishments, a GoFundMe page on Facebook, and the Got Sneakers? program, which collects used shoes for 50 cents to $3 a pair, depending on the condition.
Charlotte noted that they collected just over $2,000 in donations alone.
The Parks were also able to do a promotion code with Chewy. Any new customer who hadn’t ordered from Chewy before could redeem a $20 coupon that went directly to them.
They were recently able to do a large project in East Smithfield, when Alice Moyer paid them to take care of a colony of about 50 cats. At the time of the meeting, they were halfway finished with another large colony on Poplar Street and Western Avenue, where someone near the borough dropped off 20 cats.
“We have other colonies on North Main Street, Williams Street, and 4th Street that we’re looking at,” Gary said, “Even with COVID and everything, we are still out there.”
Charlotte told the council that they have captured 38 cats and have gotten them spayed and neutered and vaccinated for rabies. According to her estimates, this has prevented 680 kittens from being born homeless this year.
Last year, without COVID-19, Kali’s Mission captured 75 cats, preventing an approximated 1,200 kittens from being born without homes.
Charlotte said that with what they’ve spent and what they’ve collected, they have roughly $1,187.50 left in the budget for this year.
“We’re not possibly going to be able to do the 20 cats that we have left in the borough for that amount of money,” she said in the meeting.
Vet services and supplies have gotten more expensive since COVID-19, and the Parks are limited to bringing in 10 cats at a time. With an additional $500, they would have enough to take care of those twenty cats remaining in the borough.
Pending further council discussion.
