With majority at stake, Pa. House Republicans file suit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections

Pennsylvania House Republican leader Bryan Cutler maintains that Democrats currently have no authority to schedule special elections.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republicans have filed a lawsuit to block three legislative special elections from taking place in February, potentially delaying a clear-cut majority for Democrats and allowing the GOP to maintain some measure of power into spring.