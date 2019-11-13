With Red Kettle Kickoff Friday, Sayre Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The Sayre Salvation Army is looking for more bell ringers to help out during the holiday season.
With the Red Kettle Kickoff scheduled for Friday at the Arnot Mall, Maj. Debra Stedman highlighted the need during the corps’ recent monthly advisory board meeting.
“Right now, we are in need of more bell ringers, and I invite individuals, groups, area clubs, or any other organization that would like to get involved. Donating your time as a volunteer in our yearly bell ringing is both enjoyable and helps us as this is our major fundraiser of the year,” she explained.
Donations raised through the red kettles benefit those in need throughout the area. Anyone interested in volunteering are asked to call the Sayre office at (570) 888-2153 or stop in during work hours.
The Sayre Salvation Army is also getting ready for the annual “Christmas is for Kids” event hosted by Choice Radio, which collects donations of new and unwrapped toys and money to make Christmas a little brighter for local children in need.
Advisory board members thanked Choice Radio owner Chuck Carver for his help over the years.
“Combined with our red kettle bell ringers, Chuck Carver’s “Christmas is for Kids” makes the Christmas season successful for everyone that seeks assistance during this special time of the year. I also want to thank Coaches Pizza in Waverly, as they will allow us use of their food truck during this big event so we can pass out coffee, hot chocolate, donuts and whatever else we may have free of charge,” Stedman added.
This year’s event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 14 at the Sayre Theatre.
In addition, the Sayre Salvation Army is looking forward to its annual “Night Before” Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, at the Church of the Redeemer along South Wilber Avenue in Sayre. The free community meal had one of its most successful years last year, with the held of cafeteria management and workers from the nearby Guthrie Clinic and Robert Packer Hospital.
The meal will take place between 4 and 5:30 p.m. with all of the Thanksgiving Day favorites.
Board members recognized the Revs. Hazel Hunt and Melinda Artman for helping make the event possible.
