Facing challenges with finding substitute crossing guards and custodians, the Athens Area School District is now turning to its oldest students.
On Tuesday, the school board approved a recommendation from the district’s administration to open up these jobs to students at least 16 years of age.
“Finding a substitute crossing guard is next to impossible,” Superintendent Craig Stage said about the position. “In fact, right now, pretty much everybody in the central office has taken a turn to be a crossing guard.”
With custodians, Stage said substitutes are few and far between.
“I think we’ve had one or two custodial subs over the last several years, so it’s very hard to fill any of those absences,” he continued. “And we thought it would be great to allow our students to work and take value in the buildings.”
Stage noted that a number of other school districts, including Wellsboro, have implemented these types of programs with success.
Once the program is implemented, interested students will go through a typical application and interview process and, if accepted, will be added to the appropriate substitute list, Stage explained.
“We’re going to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act for child labor laws, restricting their number of hours worked, making sure it’s not after a certain time, and making sure they have all of the necessary training,” Stage said, adding that student crossing guards would only be placed in low volume traffic areas.
Students would also have to have any required clearances, including working papers, on file with the district office. Those looking to be crossing guards would be required to have a valid driver’s license so that they have a general understanding of the rules of the road, Stage noted.
