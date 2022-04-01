As the utility disconnection moratorium expires today, FirstEnergy is making sure customers are aware of the options available if they are experiencing financial hardship.
“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of Customer Experience at FirstEnergy. “Our dedicated Customer Service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees’ stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance.”
These helpful programs include:
The Low-Income Home energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is accepting applications until May 6 and provides up to $1,200 to help with past-due electric bills or heating assistance.
The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP), which provides credits to reduce the amount of an Equal Payment Plan.
The Dollar Energy Fund, which can provide up to $500 per eligible customer as funds are available.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the PA Homeowners Assistance Fund (PA HAF), which provides assistance for housing-related expenses to help those facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2-1-1- Helpline, which helps identify local assistance programs.
FirstEnergy also highlighted the WARM program, which can help eligible customers reduce their electricity bills through making their homes more energy efficient. The process begins with an in-home energy evaluation and working with a trained energy educator to create an energy-savings plan. The program can also provide energy-saving light bulbs, caulking and weather stripping installation, electric water heater inspections, and refrigerator/freezer testing and possible replacement.
In addition, FirstEnergy provides a Medical Certification program that can delay disconnection for up to 30 days if loss of electrical service would be especially dangerous to the health of a resident. A form must be completed and signed by an appropriate health care professional.
For more information about these and other utility assistance programs, visit www.firstenergycorp,com and click on “Search Assistance Programs.” People can also call Penelec at 1-800-545-7741 during normal business hours.
Those interested in these programs can also use the following information: LIHEAP – 877-395-8930 or www.compass.state.pa.us; PCAP – 888-282-6816 or dollarenergy.org/myapp; Dollar Energy Fund – 888-282-6816 or www.dollarenergy.org; ERAP – www.compass.state.pa.us; PA HAF – www.pahaf.org; 2-1-1 Helpline – call 211, visit www.211.org, or text your ZIP code to 898211.
