Pennsylvania has hit a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
On Monday, he announced that 80% of the 18 and older population is now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while it stands at 64.3% for those 18 and older who have been fully vaccinated.
Wolf previously said that restrictions would be fully lifted if 70% of the state’s population became fully vaccinated.
“Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder,” Wolf said. “The pandemic has been unpredictable and unsettling throughout the last 18 months, but Pennsylvania has remained steadfast in our vaccination efforts. As COVID-19 variants spread throughout the country, it is vitally important that partially vaccinated individuals receive their second dose and individuals who haven’t been vaccinated get the vaccine today.”
In late May, 70% of those 18 and older had received their first vaccinations. The number climbed to 75% just before the state lifted mask mandates on June 28.
Meanwhile, 31% (18,656) of Bradford County residents 18 and older have been fully vaccinated to date while 1,741 are partially vaccinated, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. The county saw 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Vaccines are currently available to those 12 and older.
The Department of Health also announced Saturday that those who are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive an additional dose, as now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who are unsure about if they qualify for the extra dose should consult their health care provider, according to the Department of Health.
“We encourage unvaccinated eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect people in our community who are unable to get vaccinated, like those who are under the age of 12,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam added.
Also Monday, the Wolf Administration began directing vaccine providers to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to grade schools and institutions of higher education. In addition, it announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to provide free COVID-19 testing in grade schools to help mitigate the virus’ spread.
Funding for these initiatives comes from a $338 million allocation to the state from the CDC.
“A priority of the Wolf Administration is to have and maintain in-person instruction, sports programs, and other extra-curricular activities at schools,” Beam said. “Unfortunately, we continue to see predominately unvaccinated Pennsylvanians infected with multiple variants of COVID-19, including the highly contagious Delta variant. This reinforces the need for accessible COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible individuals in K-12 schools so that our students, teachers and staff can stay safe.”
