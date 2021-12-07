State officials are warning the public about the dangers of charity scams during the holiday season.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and Pennsylvania Department of State provided information on how consumers can protect themselves from fake charities.
“The holiday season is a time many Pennsylvanians will generously support charities and nonprofit organizations through financial contributions,” said Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. “Unfortunately, there are also many bad actors seeking to prey on this generosity by masquerading as charities while redirecting funds for personal enrichment.”
Consumers should pay attention to alleged charities that have similar sounding names to legitimate charities because scammers often use similar names to create confusion.
Scammers also force their victims to make a hasty decision through high pressure solicitation with cold calls claiming the victim is a previous contributor and they need to update credit card information.
An organization that promises that 100% of funds are going directly to an individual in need might require additional scrutiny.
Legitimate charities will not ask people to make payments through a money order, wire transfer or gift card.
State officials remind people to not feel pressured to make a donation on the spot and take time to do research before giving out money or information.
Scammers can direct victims to fake charity websites where personal and financial information are taken, so websites should be checked closely.
Never make a check payable to an individual and instead write the check to the verified charity organization.
State officials tell people to hang up immediately if asked to pay with those methods and information from a gift card should never be read over the phone or provided in an email.
“The Department of State offers helpful tips on charitable giving to protect generous Pennsylvanians from being taken advantage of by unscrupulous groups. For example, it’s not a good idea to give money over the telephone unless you are already familiar with the organization,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said.
To avoid charity scams, state officials recommend people to always research before giving out donations.
People can visit the Department of State’s online charities database to verify an organization’s basic financial information about expenses for program services, fundraising and management at http://www.charities.pa.gov/.
Research can be done to see if an organization has been subject to corrective action by the Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations by checking its enforcement and disciplinary actions page.
People can also check if an organization is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt organization at https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/, while groups like the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator and CharityWatch offer information and ratings about charitable organizations.
Those who might have been the victim of a charity scam can contact the Department of State’s Division of Charities Investigation Unit/Audits at RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov or use the online complaint form, file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and contact local law enforcement through non-emergency channels.
Anyone can contact DoBS at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-722-2657 to ask questions or file complaints about financial transactions, companies, or products and follow @PAStateDept and @PABankingDept on Twitter or on Facebook at PA Department of State and PA Banking and Securities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.