Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Hershey, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Department of Health (DOH) joined the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association at Hershey Pharmacy to discuss updates to the Naloxone Standing Order and encourage pharmacies to keep a variety of naloxone formulations on hand for the public. December 12, 2022.

 PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs/Contributed photo

As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life.

In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department of Health encouraged pharmacies to keep naloxone, a drug that can reverse overdoses, on hand for the public.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.