Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution

A U.S. Supreme Court decision further unsettled an already-gray area of state law.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top election official is doubling down on guidance that directs county officials to count undated mail ballots during this November’s highly consequential midterm election.