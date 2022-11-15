Harrisburg, Pa. – The Wolf Administration, along with the National Weather Service (NWS), is reminding drivers of the threat that snow squalls can pose during the winter months and advised them to observe warnings related to these dangerous weather hazards during Snow Squall Awareness Week, Nov. 14 to 18.

“We all have a role to play in staying safe on roadways this winter,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “When you get a snow squall warning, the safest thing to do is pause your travel to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, which will help first responders too.”