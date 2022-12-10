Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry

The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans for sensitive voter information that the lawmakers made as part of an inquiry into the 2020 election, which they falsely charged was fraudulent.