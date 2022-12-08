Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

LGBTQ pride colors are displayed on the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature.