Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000.

“I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program would mean to them and their families,” Wolf said during a press conference. “For many Pennsylvanians, this really is a make-or-break opportunity. So I’m not going to stop fighting until the people of Pennsylvania get the help they deserve and they get the help they need.”

