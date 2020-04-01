President Donald Trump has partially approved a request from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for a major disaster declaration that will help state, county, and local response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, governments and eligible private non-profits will be able to get 75% reimbursement for expenses related to overtime, or material and equipment purchases. Federal materials and supplies can also be provided for state and local response.
“We are grateful for federal funding that will support all levels of government as we work together to stop the spread, and support those who care for the ill,” said Wolf. “But I remain unwavering in my call for the approval of the rest of my request, which will provide more direct support to our friends and neighbors who are facing financial difficulties that otherwise could be insurmountable.”
His original request also included federal aid for disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans, the disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program, and statewide hazard mitigation.
Wolf said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be reaching out to those eligible to apply in the coming weeks.
