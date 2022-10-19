Wolf with an F: Fiscal policy report card gives Pennsylvania low grade

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address for the 2022-23 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Wolf is accompanied by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, left, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a recent ranking of America’s governors, Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf ranked at the bottom of the pack – 44th for his fiscal policies.

An annual fiscal policy report card from the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, graded the nation’s governors “from a limited-government perspective.” In their grading that emphasized lowering taxes and cutting spending, Wolf earned an “F.”

