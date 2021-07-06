Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.