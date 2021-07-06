Enzo Ottaviani was awarded the annual Dr. Charles R. Wolfe Medical Scholarship for 2021. In the fall, he will be attending Bucknell University, majoring in biomedical engineering/pre-med. Enzo is the son of Alan and Angela Ottaviani, and he has a younger brother, Dante.
Enzo had the honor of being the Towanda valedictorian. He was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore, serving as president his senior year. He was also captain of the Scholarship Challenge team and a teacher apprentice for a teacher at Towanda Jr. Sr. High School.
In the community he has spent many hours volunteering. He was a Volunteen at the Robert Packer Hospital, a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, a volunteer for the Child Hunger Outreach Program and an escort for the Outstanding Young Woman program. He was also very active in the Ss. Peter and Paul Church. He works as a clerk in the family business, Ottaviani Optometry.
Enzo received many prominent awards at Towanda High School graduation.
The scholarship began following the death of Dr. Wolfe, a much-loved and respected physician. He served patients in Bradford, Sullivan counties and in Elmira, New York until his untimely death in 1976 at the age of 46.
In 2004, the new Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital honored Dr. Wolfe by dedicating the new wing of the radiology department in his memory.
It is the hope and belief of LeeAnn Wolf’s family that the qualities possessed by Dr. Wolfe will be carried forward by the scholarship recipients.
The first recipient of this scholarship in 1977 was Dr. John Dawsey, a radiologist. The other past recipients who have notified Mrs. Wolfe of successfully completing their medical degrees are:
Dr. Marianne Culten-Mann, Dr. Susan Spangler, Mr. Michael Demangone, Dr. Michael Miller, Dr. David Kim, Dr. Sarah Scott, Dr. Christopher Newman, Dr. Karen Ephlin, Dr. Jared Weed and Dr. Bryan Weed.
