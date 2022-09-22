generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges for allegedly attacking someone at a Main Street bar within the borough.

Cassidy Lynn Sutton, 26, assaulted the victim at Towanda On The Rocks around 2 a.m. on April 24, according to Towanda Borough police. Sutton blocked the doorway as the victim was trying to leave the establishment. She then shoved the victim to the ground and proceeded to punch and kick her in the face repeatedly. One witness stated that there was blood all over the walls and pools of bloods on the floor.

