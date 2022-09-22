TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges for allegedly attacking someone at a Main Street bar within the borough.
Cassidy Lynn Sutton, 26, assaulted the victim at Towanda On The Rocks around 2 a.m. on April 24, according to Towanda Borough police. Sutton blocked the doorway as the victim was trying to leave the establishment. She then shoved the victim to the ground and proceeded to punch and kick her in the face repeatedly. One witness stated that there was blood all over the walls and pools of bloods on the floor.
Two witnesses were able to separate Sutton from the victim and prevent her from continuing the assault, according to court documents. As they tried to stop the attack, Sutton punched one of the witnesses in the face, which caused a cut on their inner lower lip.
The victim was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for her injuries, court documents show. Her right eye was swollen completely shut and there was severe bruising on the right side of her face. The victim also sustained a broken nose and broken right orbital socket.
Sutton face charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and misdemeanor simple assault. Her bail was set at $20,000 on Sept. 20, which she posted that same day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 8:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
