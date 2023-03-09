Woman creates Wyalusing scholarship to keep daughter’s memory alive

Beyer

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County woman has established a scholarship for a local school district as a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

East Smithfield resident Nancy Mitchell has created the Dana Beyer Scholarship for students of Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School. Specifically, the award will be given to students who wish to enter a trade school or heavy equipment school.

