Woman creates Wyalusing scholarship to keep daughter’s memory alive

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County woman has established a scholarship for a local school district as a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive.
East Smithfield resident Nancy Mitchell has created the Dana Beyer Scholarship for students of Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School. Specifically, the award will be given to students who wish to enter a trade school or heavy equipment school.
The scholarship is named after Mitchell’s daughter. She passed away at age 53 on June 27, 2022 in a motor vehicle accident.
“She was passionate about everything she did,” Mitchell said. “She never did anything halfway.”
Beyer was born on Feb. 11, 1969 in Towanda to D. Terry Keeney and Mitchell, according to her obituary. She was a Wyalusing graduate from the class of 1987. Beyer was incredibly passionate about sports and played high school softball and basketball. Throughout her life, she could be seen rooting for many Wyalusing teams, especially those with family and friends on them.
“She had tons of friends. If you met her, talked to her and saw her smile, you wanted her to be your friend,” Mitchell said.
Beyer was an insurance agent for around 27 years in the county. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she went to work cleaning offices and trailers.
“COVID just didn’t stand a chance when she cleaned anything,” Mitchell expressed. “She just did such a good job.”
She was later an employee for REM Safety and Security and worked security for gas rigs, Mitchell stated.
For the scholarship, Mitchell expressed that any donation amount is greatly appreciated. This is the first year that the scholarship will be awarded to a Wyalusing student. Mitchell donated to this year’s funds. She is seeking donations to fund the scholarship for next year and every year after. It is her hope to continue the scholarship for many years to come in honor of her daughter.
A source of inspiration for the scholarship also came from Beyer’s son, T.J. He went to a heavy equipment school and became a crane operator.
“She was real proud of her son,” Mitchell said. “I think this [scholarship] is a way to honor her and do something that maybe she would want to do. To support somebody that wanted to do the same thing T.J. did.”
Donations can be sent to:
Wyalsuing Education Foundation.
WAEF, PO Box 204, Wyalusing, Pa. 18853.
For checks, write attention to Dana Beyers Scholarship.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
