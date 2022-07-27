TROY — A Troy woman was arrested at the Troy Motel on July 22 for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine on the premises.
Lisa Mae Winebarger, 55, sold two “8 balls” of crystal methamphetamine that was approximately 6 to 7 grams to a confidential informant inside her motel room, according to court documents.
The Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation over the span of several months into alleged drug activity at the motel, court documents show. During the week of June 13 to 17, police met with the informant who stated that they could buy drugs from Winebarger at the motel. Winebarger allegedly instructed the informant to proceed to the motel for the transaction.
Police provided the informant with pre-recorded currency and conducted surveillance that entailed watching the informant enter the motel lobby area, according to the police report. The informant eventually exited the motel and later met with police. The informant told authorities that they went into Winebarger’s apartment area and exchanged the pre-recorded currency with her for the drugs, police said.
The investigation led to a search warrant of the motel around 12:35 p.m. on July 22, in which police discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency at the scene, according to the police report. Winebarger was taken into custody at the motel and later arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Winebarger faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.