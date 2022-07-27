TROY — A Troy woman was arrested at the Troy Motel on July 22 for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine on the premises.

Lisa Mae Winebarger, 55, sold two “8 balls” of crystal methamphetamine that was approximately 6 to 7 grams to a confidential informant inside her motel room, according to court documents.

