SULLIVAN COUNTY — An Arcade, N.Y. woman faces drug possession charges after her vehicle was reported “suspicious” in Cherry Township, Sullivan County on Aug. 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Lisa Marie Zimmerman was pulled over after troopers were called to the 11000 block of Route 87 due to her vehicle reportedly looking suspicious around 8:12 p.m., according to the police report. Troopers canvassed the area and conducted a traffic stop on her black Dodge Caravan for “observed traffic violations.”
