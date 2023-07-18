TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces charges for falsely accusing a man of lighting her vehicle on fire while she was inside it.
Cortney Ritts, 23, was charged for allegedly falsifying a report to law enforcement, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Ritts accused Andrew Scott Wickwire, 28, of physical assault and vehicle arson on Friday, June 23 at a residence on Burlington Turnpike in Towanda Township.
Ritts claimed that Wickwire vandalized her vehicle’s driver side door, hood and rear, which caused around $5,000 in damages, according to court documents. She also stated that Wickwire poured gasoline on her vehicle’s hood and driver side door before setting it ablaze while she was seated inside it. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2 million for the alleged incident. According to court documents, troopers met the victim and observed marks and bruises on her body. Police saw burn marks on the vehicle and smelled gasoline emanating from it.
On July 7, troopers arrived at a court hearing around 11:18 a.m. for the incident, according to the police report. When Ritts arrived at the hearing, she “admitted to falsifying all of the events that had occurred, stating she made everything up.” Police proceeded to place her under arrest.
No further information regarding this case has been presented at this time.
