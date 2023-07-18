generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces charges for falsely accusing a man of lighting her vehicle on fire while she was inside it.

Cortney Ritts, 23, was charged for allegedly falsifying a report to law enforcement, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Ritts accused Andrew Scott Wickwire, 28, of physical assault and vehicle arson on Friday, June 23 at a residence on Burlington Turnpike in Towanda Township.

