A woman was killed and another woman was seriously injured in a crash that took place shortly after midnight Saturday on Woodside Road in Monroe Township.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Wednesday, Terilyn M. Walters, who would have turned 23 on Tuesday, was traveling north around a right-hand curve when her vehicle, a 2003 Suzuki XL-7/Grand Vitara, left the south side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle came to a final rest on the driver's side. Walters, who had been partially ejected through a side window, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 27-year-old Angel M. Strope, had to be airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.
Police noted that both women were not wearing their seat belts.
The investigation is ongoing.
