Woman’s yearly bottle drive for NICU surpasses donation goal

SAYRE — A Sayre woman has raised $1,661 this year by collecting 28,480 cans & bottles for the Arnot Health Childrens Miracle Network’s NICU in memory of her late grandson.
In 2004, Mary Scrivener gave birth to her son Richie Jr. who was premature and received 63 days of care at the Arnot Health Center NICU and then 3 days at Strong Memorial Hospital before he passed away.
Mary’s mother, Sheila Scrivener wanted to memorialize her grandson in any way should could.
“She thought it would be a great idea to collect bottles and cans and redeem them for money to help the NICU,” said Mary.
Sheila asked people to drop off bottles and cans at her house and then she counted them and dropped them off at the redemption center.
Mary assisted with picking up cans and taking them to her mother.
The bottle drive runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year and Sheila turns in the collection during the first week of July.
“Every year I set my goal at $1,000 and anything over that is really great,” said Sheila.
This endeavor has turned into a 17-year-long tradition that the Scriveners still continue.
“To be able to give back and support other families going through such a hard time that means the most,” said Mary.
Mary said the collections haven’t slowed down, not even during the pandemic.
Family and friends continued to contribute with no interferences and collections actually increased.
This year’s total of $1,661 has surpassed last year’s amount of $1,450.
Mary said that previous years have averaged around $1,000 per year.
On Thursday, Mary reunited with a nurse that took care of Richie Jr. in the NICU 17 years ago.
“It definitely hits me in the heart knowing that people care enough to support a cause that is so dear to me,” said Mary. “It means a lot that people have enough forethought to collect and deliver cans.”
Sheila said the donations buy the little t-shirts, blankets and pillows for the babies.
Last year’s money went to the purchase of a gliding chair in Richie Jr.’s name for mothers to hold their babies in the NICU.
There is also a plaque at the Arnot NICU with Richie Jr.’s name on it.
“People have been more than willing to help over the years,” said Sheila. “Everybody at some point has lost a child or they know someone who has.”
For Sheila, she says she has no plans on slowing down or stopping any time soon.
“As long as I am alive I will continue to do this,” said Sheila. “I don’t look for recognition, I do it out of love.”
