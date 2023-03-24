Women have more power than ever in Pennsylvania’s legislature, but lawmakers say big hurdles remain

PA Representative Emily Kinkead won a state House seat to represent part of the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2020.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — When Emily Kinkead asked Lisa Bennington for advice on running for elected office, the former Pennsylvania state lawmaker gave blunt words of warning:

“There’s definitely been a change in the number of women that are around and the kinds of men that are elected,” state Rep. Emily Kinkead said.
State Rep. Emily Kinkead is one of 63 women currently serving in the Pennsylvania House.