TROY — Women in the Wilds burst back into Troy Saturday after a year of hiatus for the once annual Mt. Pisgah State Park event.
Women in the Wilds is a females-only day of outdoor activities that gives locals opportunities to explore options from wood working to yoga, fly fishing to flower arranging in a relaxing environment.
Women in the Wilds organizer Maren Callahan stated that Women in the Wilds was reintroduced with some changes this year that included condensing stations to offer only three activities per attendee and the addition of a new exhibit area to showcase local businesses during the event’s lunch time.
Callahan stated that she received compliments on a more relaxed atmosphere and more one on one time available with instructors due to limit on stations, and also that it was easier for the instructors, who are all volunteers.
The new exhibit area welcomed area businesses and non-profit organizations including the Bradford County Library System, Animal Care Sanctuary, Penn State Master Gardener’s Program to present resources available locally and State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) attended to answer questions.
Though Women in the Wilds involves a lot of hard work and is organized and run completely by volunteers with the Friends of Mt. Pisgah Women in the Wilds Committee, Callahan said it not only promotes the use of Mt. Pisgah State Park but allows women a way to unwind.
“We give them a chance to kind of just be girls for the day and they can unplug and get away from their kids and their partners and their families and just think about what they enjoy doing for a little while and just reenergize — we all need a day when we can reenergize,” she stated. “We have a very quiet park and with all the noise that we get bombarded with every day between radio and TV — and nothing against any of that it’s all wonderful — but we don’t get a chance to just have it be quiet for a little bit and we all need that.”
Callahan said that utilizing Mt. Pisgah State Park is in many ways “a part of growing up” in the area and is often passed down from generations who enjoy it’s amenities.
50 women attended Women in the Wilds this year, according to Callahan, who said that this year’s event went well and organizers are hoping to continue it, though they are looking for more volunteers and someone to “take the helm” of leading it.
