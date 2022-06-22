MANSFIELD — The Tioga County Women’s Shooting Society will be welcoming non-members to a woman’s shooting practice and picnic this Sunday, June 26. The event will take place at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area, located at 3036 Mill Creek Road in Mansfield.
“We are inviting women to attend who have an interest in shooting sports,” said society president Marilyn Jones in a press release. “Most of our members own pistols and are learning more about how to shoot them safely and about their proper use and storage.”
Shooting practice will begin at 9 a.m., and the picnic will follow at 1 p.m. Each guest that participates in the shooting practice will have to pay a small range fee, and there will be a brief review of shooting and range safety rules and etiquette.
Anyone attending the picnic are asked to bring a dish-to-pass or dessert, but the society will be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, condiments, chips, water, plates and plasticware.
Anyone who plans to attend should contact the society’s vice president Michelle Lawrence at annietackleberry@hotmail.com to be placed on a list of attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.