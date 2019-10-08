Work begins to address areas of concern

SAYRE — Three committees meant to address the Sayre Area School District’s top areas of concern, as identified through the input of many stakeholders, have already started work.
Last month, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio showed nearly 300 slides that depicted what people within the school district and around the community believed were both the strengths and areas in need of improvement with the school district. With the top concerns communication, accountability, and morale, she then announced plans to bring together committees to address each one.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Daloisio reported that two of those committees — accountability and morale — started meeting last week, while the communication team came together earlier in the day.
In the case of the morale committee, what was initially meant to be an hour long meeting easily surpassed 90 minutes.
“They were so enthused and engaged, it never stopped,” said Daloisio. “ … The secretary who sat in and was keeping notes, I’m not sure how she kept up but she did. Then at the end we went through the list of the ideas that came to be and selected a few things that we could realistically do in the next couple of months.”
A needs assessment will help guide the accountability committee forward, while the communication committee will continue brainstorming to address all of the variables that communication can apply to, according to Daloisio.
“I’ll keep you abreast with what’s moving forward in those three different areas,” she told board members.
