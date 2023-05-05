Work progresses at LeRoy Township building

LEROY — LeRoy Township residents were briefed on the progress of the Township’s new municipal building at the monthly meeting Monday.
The Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant access ramp into the building is complete. The overall project is nearly complete and is waiting for inspection.
Matt Carl and Myra McNeal attended the meeting as representatives of the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church. They proposed trading some land to the north of their upper church to the Township in exchange for a roughly equivalent tract to the west of their lower church. The tract they are hoping to acquire is part of the 10120 Rt. 414 property the Township had purchased and planned to turn into a parking lot.
The Supervisors decided not to move forward with the exchange until the parking lot on the upper part of their tract is complete.
The Township awarded a bid for 2500 ton of 2A stone to BS haulers.
The bid was for $13.95/ton and the stone will be used on Woodruff and Beach Roads.
The supervisors also approved a bid from Andrulonis Enterprises for 300 ton of red cinders for $46.45/ton.
Finally, the supervisors voted to accept a bid from Vestal Asphalt for AEP oil at a rate of $2.12/gallon. Suitkote had sent a competing bid for EDP oil at $2.05/gallon, but supervisors chose the AEP for its better adhesion to dirt roads. The township will advertise in the Canton newspaper regarding the dirt road oiling.
The Township has $27,800.91 in its American Rescue Fund account. The Impact Fee account has $204,624.04. The General Fund Checking Account holds $108,042.890.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 5.
