Work progresses at LeRoy Township building

The ADA-compliant ramp at the Township’s new building is finished, and building modifications are waiting for inspections.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

LEROY — LeRoy Township residents were briefed on the progress of the Township’s new municipal building at the monthly meeting Monday.

The Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant access ramp into the building is complete. The overall project is nearly complete and is waiting for inspection.

