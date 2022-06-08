World Blood Donor Day will be celebrated on June 14 this year and the American Red Cross is hoping more people will donate blood for those in need.
Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holidays, so the organization urges people to make donations in an effort to increase supplies. Around 2.5 million people donate lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross, and the organization encourages more volunteerism.
Anyone who donates blood in the month of June will be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two people. It would include round-trip airfare to Memphis with a three-night stay at The Guest House and a special Elvis Entourage VIP tour. The Graceland trip incentive serves as an honor to the film, Elvis, which is set to premiere on June 24.
Donors in the month of June will also get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
To save time, anyone can use RapidPass® for pre-donation readings and health history questionnaires with instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-ins.
