World War II fighter plane to visit Bradford County Airport

Andrew McKenna sits in his P-51 Mustang fighter plane.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Families will have lots to see and do Saturday if they stop by the Bradford County Airport, as the facility will be hosting a fly-in pancake breakfast followed by a Touch-a-Truck event.

While there will be lots of ground vehicles such as fire trucks, police cars, tractors, cranes and more for adults and kids to check out, there will also be medical and police helicopters, among other aviation machinery.