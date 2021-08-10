TROY BOROUGH — WR Croman Primary School is excited to announce their upcoming “Race for Education” fundraiser on Oct. 13 and hopes to exceed their $15,000 goal.
The Parent Teacher Student Organization is organizing the fundraiser for field trips and classroom money for the school’s teachers.
Administrative Secretary Pam Curren said that donations are already being accepted and the school would be happy for more.
“It would be great to reach our $15,000 goal because we wouldn’t have to ask parents for more money throughout the school year,” she said.
On the day of the fundraiser, students will walk laps around the school parking lot and get to play with silly string and bubbles while the PTSO puts on music.
Prizes for the kids will include opportunities to go to the bowling alley and have lunch with the principal, according to Curren.
Businesses that donate will be advertised in the school’s newsletter and on shirts worn by the students on their field trips.
Anyone who donates over $50 will receive a T-shirt for their contributions.
Over 300 students are educated each year from kindergarten to second grade at WR Croman Primary School.
If people want to make a donation, they can contact Justine Wolf at (570) 250-2335 or Pam Curren at (570) 297-3145.
