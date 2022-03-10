WR Crowman wifi upgrade approved

The Troy School Board approved the purchase of new wifi access points for W.R. Croman Primary School Tuesday.
The proposal for the new wifi access points equalled $25,000.
Community member and former board member Darren Roy addressed the board during visitor comments to discuss the proposed wifi upgrade. Roy mentioned that his children at Croman often could not access the learning tools over wifi due to connectivity issues.
Roy claimed that adding new wifi equipment in the building would not fix what he believed to be an underlying network-wide issue and offered his services for free to search for what he called “some kind of loop or traffic that is broadcasting and taking out certain segments of the wifi at certain times.”
Acting Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias explained that the school’s current wireless infrastructure can’t handle the load asked of it and the upgraded service was planned back in 2020 when the high school got upgraded access points. Elias conceded that problems with the wifi service will need addressed in the future but expressed the belief that upgrading the service should take precedence.
