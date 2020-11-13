Wreaths Across America prepares to honor fallen Bradford County veterans

The graves of fallen Bradford County veterans will be honored with wreaths laid by the local chapter of Wreaths Across America for the third year this December.
Rebecca Harkness, organizer of Bradford County’s Wreaths Across America program, announced that the group will be laying wreaths at the graves of veterans in four cemeteries this year including the Rome Cemetery, South Litchfield (Bumpville) Cemetery, North Orwell Cemetery and for the first time this at the Towner Hill Cemetery in Rome.
Harkness explained that this year’s Wreaths Across America theme is “Be an American Worth Fighting For” and invited community members to join the group at the Rome Cemetery on Route 187 at noon on Dec. 19 for a ceremony and to help place wreaths on the graves.
“Each year we hope to continue to grow. This year we have added a fourth cemetery,” Harkness stated. “As a veteran myself, I feel it important to continue honoring those that have been laid to rest and to continue to teach our youth the importance of the value of freedom.”
Bradford County’s Wreaths Across America organization is still seeking wreath sponsors as 98 wreaths still need to be purchased to meet the group’s goal of 316 wreaths across the four cemeteries.
Individuals interested in sponsoring a wreath are asked to contact Harkness at (570) 423-1107 or visit the Bradford County Wreaths Across America Facebook page.
